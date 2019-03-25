Press Conferences

13:30 25.03.2019

Hrytsenko: Main advantage of this election campaign - no one knows the winner

2 min read

KYIV. March 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Anatoliy Hrytsenko, a presidential candidate of Ukraine, leader of the Civil Position Party, sees the main positive feature of the current presidential election in the fact that no one knows in advance the winner and the one who will qualify for the second round.

"I see the biggest advantage of these elections in the fact that no one, six days before the voting day, knows the winner, and no one knows who will go into the second round. It happens for the first time, this has never happened before, and it gives people a sense of confidence that there is a real chance to elect a new power team that will bring honesty, transparency, professionalism and new quality to power," he said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday.

Hrytsenko believes that the newly elected president will have to work "from scratch," with an understanding of responsibility for those processes that undermine confidence in Ukraine, which is associated in the world, primarily with corruption.

The presidential candidate stressed that his team, campaign headquarters and electioneerer are working and will work exclusively within the framework of the legislative field. "No vote buying networks, dirty fakes for other candidates will definitely come from us," he said.

Hrytsenko noted that his campaign headquarters also monitors all participants in the electoral process and sees "that the key participant who, without having a rating, thinks that he will remain in his chair." "We will slap the wrist together if there is an attempt to break the law," he said.

Tags: #conference #election #hrytsenko
