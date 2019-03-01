Gnap ready to pull out from presidential race in favor of Hrytsenko, but his party's endorsement needed

Dmytro Gnap, a presidential candidate, has announced he is ready to pull out from the presidential race in favor of candidate Anatoliy Hrytsenko of the Hromadianska Pozytsia (Civil Position) Party, but says this decision requires endorsement by the Syla Lyudey (Power of People) Party, which nominated him.

"As you remember, earlier, I also promised to withdraw my candidacy if a single candidate from democratic forces is selected. I confirm this promise and am also ready to withdraw in favor of Anatoliy Hrytsenko. The only thing is that the final decision should be made by the congress of our Syla Lyudey Party," he said in a video address posted on Facebook on Friday.