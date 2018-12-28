Facts

16:30 28.12.2018

Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

Ukrainian residents have said the establishment of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has been the main event of 2018 and named president Petro Poroshenko the politician of the year (16%).

This can be seen from the results of an opinion poll conducted from December 19 to 25, 2018 by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Razumkov Center.

According to the results of the poll, 24% of Ukrainians said the establishment of the unified Orthodox Church of Ukraine was the main event of the year, 17% said it was the declaration of a state of martial law, 9% said it was the incident in the Kerch Strait, and 7% said it was the ongoing war in Donbas.

Some 16% of those polled said President Poroshenko was the politician of the year (in 2017, he enjoyed the support of 10% of the respondents). He is followed by Batkivschyna party's leader Yuliya Tymoshenko who received support from 12% of those polled, Radical Party leader Oleh Lyashko (6%), showman Volodymyr Zelensky (5%), and Opposition Platform — For Life leader Yuriy Boiko (4%).

At the same time, 25% of those polled did not name any politician.

A total of 2,017 people were polled in all the regions of Ukraine except for temporarily occupied Crimea and the occupied territories in Donbas. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.

Interfax-Ukraine
