14:23 25.12.2018

Russia expands list of Ukrainian individuals, entities subjected to countersanctions - PM

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that he has signed a decree expanding the list of Ukrainian individuals and business entities subjected to Russian restrictive measures.

"The list of Ukrainian individuals and entities, which will be subjected to specific restrictive measures, has been expanded. I signed a relevant decree," the prime minister said on Twitter.

"This was done to protect the interests of the Russian state, Russian companies and citizens," Medvedev said.

