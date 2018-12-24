Facts

12:10 24.12.2018

Ukrainian FM to start processing e-visas for nationals of 52 countries from Jan 1, 2019

2 min read
Starting from January 1, 2019, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will be processing e-visas for nationals of 52 countries using an extended list of purposes for a visit to Ukraine.

The department of the ministry's consular service said in a post on Facebook that the list will include such purposes as business trips, private visits, tourist trips, trips for medical treatment, trips for carrying out activities in culture, science, education, and sports, as well as trips by foreign media journalists visiting Ukraine as part of their job.

The nationals of the following countries are entitled to apply for e-visas to Ukraine: Australia, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kiribati, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives, the Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Oman, Palau, Peru, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Vanuatu,

The process of getting e-visas has remained as simple as possible. To obtain an e-visa, one needs to sign up at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's website at https://evisa.mfa.gov.ua/, fill out an application form there, upload a recent photograph and scanned copies of their documents (a passport, an invitation, etc.), and pay a consular fee online with a banking card. The issued e-visas will be sent to the applicants' email addresses in a PDF format.

In order to be granted entry into Ukraine, foreign visitors will have to print out their granted e-visas and present them along with their valid passports to Ukrainian border guards upon arrival to Ukraine (e-visas are only valid for entry through international checkpoints on the Ukrainian state border).

E-visas are to be issued within nine working days. The consular fee is $85. The e-visas will be issued for a single trip lasting up to 30 days.

Tags: #visas #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
