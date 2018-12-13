Facts

12:07 13.12.2018

SBU documents intentions to stage provocations on eve of and during Unification Assembly of Orthodox Church in Ukraine

1 min read
The SBU State Security Service of Ukraine has said pro-Russian forces have been arranging provocations to be staged on the eve of and during the Unification Assembly of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine that is scheduled for December 15 in Kyiv.

"The SBU has documented intentions to stage provocations in Kyiv and other regions [of Ukraine] on the eve of and during the [Orthodox] Church Unification Assembly," Viktor Kononenko, deputy head of the SBU, told a news briefing in Kyiv on December 13.

In particular, acts of protests were planned to be held at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (monastery) from December 13 to 14 against the receipt by the Orthodox Church in Ukraine of the tomos of autocephaly.

Tags: #church #sbu
