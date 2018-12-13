Ukrainian consul visits all 24 Ukrainian naval seamen in Moscow prisons — diplomat

A Ukrainian consul has visited all the Ukrainian naval seamen that are kept in prisons in Moscow following an incident near the Kerch Strait, Vasyl Kyrylych, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Consular Service, has said.

"Today the consul has visited five Ukrainian naval sailors illegally held in Russia. All the 24 prisoners of war have been visited by now," Kyrylych told Interfax-Ukraine on December 12 night.

The sailors have been provided with legal defense, and Ukraine gives them every support necessary, he added.

"The visitations show that the sailors are bearing themselves with dignity, realize that they are prisoners of war, and have faith in their liberation," Kyrylych said.

On December 13 night, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denysova disclosed the names of the visited Ukrainian sailors, citing the data received from Ukrainian diplomats stationed in Moscow.

"They have finalized visits to all military sailors today that were taken prisoners of war by the Russian aggressor, namely to Andriy Shevchenko, Volodymyr Varymez, Serhiy Chuliba, Yuriy Budzyl, and Andriy Drach," Denisova said.

Consuls are going to call the families of all the seamen and tell them about their visitations, she added.