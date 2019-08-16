Facts

18:38 16.08.2019

Russia's FSB terrorizing Ukrainian fishermen in Sea of Azov, using beatings to force confessions – SBU

2 min read
Russia's FSB terrorizing Ukrainian fishermen in Sea of Azov, using beatings to force confessions – SBU

 Counterintelligence agents from Ukraine's SBU State Security Service have reported gross violations of international law by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) against citizens of Ukraine who legally fish in the Sea of Azov.

The SBU's press center on Friday said Russia's intelligence service illegally detains Ukrainian citizens and, through threats and blackmail, seeks false testimonies about allegedly illegal fishing.

In 2018, FSB's coast guard illegally detained two Ukrainians who were on a fishing boat in the Sea of Azov near Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region. Despite the lack of grounds for detention (during the inspection of the Ukrainian vessel no fishing equipment, fish or things prohibited for free circulation were found), Ukrainian citizens were forcibly taken to the city of Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar region.

The men were subsequently interrogated illegally and urged to give false testimonies about using prohibited fishing equipment. The men were also threatened with incrimination of crimes with length prison terms.

"The FSB cynically did not hide its methods, saying it would re-search the vessel and find weapons, explosives, drugs, etc.," the SBU said.

Thus, due to the real threat of prolonged imprisonment, Ukrainian citizens were forced to give false testimonies. A criminal case was opened against them under Part 3 of Article 256 and Part 1 of Article 258-1 of the Russia's Criminal Code on illegal fishing. The Ukrainians imprisoned in different places in Russia. They were fined after their release. Their boat and other personal property were confiscated by the aggressor country.

The SBU said such activities of the Russian special services are violations of international law and are systemic in nature. They are accompanied by information campaigns in Russian media aimed at undermining the image of Ukraine before the international community, harming the ecological fauna of the Sea of Azov, the development and replenishment of its resources, contributes to its pollution and the like.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #fsb #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:49 16.08.2019
SBU blocks illegal import of jewelry from temporarily occupied Crimea

SBU blocks illegal import of jewelry from temporarily occupied Crimea

16:50 13.08.2019
Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

15:43 12.08.2019
Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

15:12 10.08.2019
Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

13:48 10.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

17:56 08.08.2019
SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

11:28 05.08.2019
SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

16:27 01.08.2019
Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

15:54 31.07.2019
Zaporizhia Mayor Buriak called for questioning by SBU as witness – media

Zaporizhia Mayor Buriak called for questioning by SBU as witness – media

11:43 31.07.2019
Ex-employee of Interior Ministry collects info about political, economic situation in Zaporizhia on instructions of Russia's FSB – SBU

Ex-employee of Interior Ministry collects info about political, economic situation in Zaporizhia on instructions of Russia's FSB – SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutors ask court to arrest Hrymchak, Ovdiyenko with bail right

Crimean activist Balukh taken to Moscow

Moscow City Courts upholds extended arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors as lawful

Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

LATEST

Prosecutors ask court to arrest Hrymchak, Ovdiyenko with bail right

Biopharma blood preparations producer to officially open fractionator plant in Kyiv region late Sept

Crimean activist Balukh taken to Moscow

Moscow City Courts upholds extended arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors as lawful

Cabinet may consider entry of four national medical institutions in health care reform at next meeting - Suprun

Russian-led forces mount 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD