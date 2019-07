Russia has strengthened its presence in the Sea of Azov by dispatching its Yeysk (054) anti-submarine corvette there, the Ukrainian Military Portal ezine has said.

"It passed under the Kerch Strait Bridge heading toward the Sea of Azov. The vessel is assigned to the 181st Antisubmarine Ship Division, part of the 184th Brigade (military unit 90921) based in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia)," the post said.