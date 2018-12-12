Facts

Nasirov ready to return to work as SFS chief, run for president

 Roman Nasirov, reinstated by Kyiv District Administrative Court as head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS), has said he is waiting for the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers about returning to work. Nasirov said he is ready to go back to work.

"In accordance with the decision of the court, I have already been reinstated. Now we need a formal procedure, namely, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers in order for me to take office as SFS head. I expect the Cabinet to decide today or tomorrow," he told the 112.Ukraine TV channel on Wednesday.

He said court decision to reinstate him is obligatory for execution, "and non-execution of the decision will be another illegal act."

The official stressed that the government already has both a corresponding court decision and enforcement proceedings to enforce the court decision.

"The government can theoretically decide to challenge the decision, but first they must execute the decision of the court - this is spelled out in the decision to reinstate me. And thirdly, the court found the decision to dismiss me illegal," he said.

When asked whether he would take office after reinstatement of the head of the SFS, or immediately quit, Nasirov said, "I’ll return to work."

"I think that we need to get back to work and fight smuggling and the shadow economy, which again went into the shadows. And make sure that the budget does not grow by 10% per year, but by 20-30%" he said, adding that he still has plans to run in Ukraine's 2019 presidential election.

