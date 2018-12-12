Facts

14:03 12.12.2018

Nasirov's reinstatement means Ukraine's judicial reform is far from complete – U.S. embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has criticized results of judicial and anti-corruption reform of Ukraine in connection with the reinstatement of Roman Nasirov to State Fiscal Service chief by the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

"Yesterday’s reported decision regarding Nasirov would indicate that Ukraine's judicial and anti-corruption reforms have a long way to go," the U.S. embassy said on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that Ukrainians "deserve officials who don't abuse their positions and an effective, fair court system that holds powerful individuals accountable."

As earlier reported, the Kyiv District Administrative Court on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 ruled that Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers illegally dismissed Nasirov in January 2018.

On November 10, 2017, Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office approved an indictment drawn up by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) following a pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings on suspicion of Nasirov, as well as the head of a SFS department. On the same day, the indictment was sent to court for consideration.

On December 7, 2017 Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court held a hearing of the indictment in criminal proceedings on charges against Nasirov and the head of the SFS department.

The two officials are accused of committing a crime stipulated by Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of office, which entailed grave consequences). In addition, Nasirov is charged with committing a crime under Part 2, Article 366 of the Criminal Code (official forgery, which entailed grave consequences).

Tags: #usa #nasirov
Interfax-Ukraine
