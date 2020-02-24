Facts

14:48 24.02.2020

Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

2 min read
Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

 The sixth administrative court of appeals has upheld reinstatement of Roman Nasirov as head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS), but Nasirov refused to be reinstated, the press service of the court has reported.

"The sixth administrative court of appeals on February 17, 2020 adopted the rejection of the claim for reinstatement as head of the SFS, and the decision of the district administrative court of Kyiv dated December 11, 2018 regarding the resumption of the latter as head of the SFS and regarding the appeal for the immediate implementation of the court decision for reinstatement of the head of the SFS was determined to be invalid and the proceedings under the said claims were closed," the court said on its website on Monday.

According to the document, the court dismissed the appeal of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the State Fiscal Service and ex-MP Andriy Zhurzhiy against the decision of Kyiv's district administrative court dated December 11, 2018, which invalidated the government order to dismiss Nasirov from the post of SFS head.

"The court's decision takes legal force from the date of its adoption and can be appealed by filing a cassation appeal directly to the Supreme Court within 30 days from the date when the full court decision is ready," the court said.

On March 3, 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed SFS head of Nasirov, assigning the duties of the head of the department to Deputy Head of the service Myrosalv Prodan. Then, on January 31, 2018, the government dismissed Nasirov from his post.

Tags: #sfs #nasirov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:43 12.08.2019
Customs offices, checkpoints being raided in illegal tax credit scheme case

Customs offices, checkpoints being raided in illegal tax credit scheme case

15:38 30.07.2019
Ukraine's fiscal service says 10,300 employees worked as unregistered workers in H1

Ukraine's fiscal service says 10,300 employees worked as unregistered workers in H1

10:57 04.07.2019
State tax services soon to present first 12 transfer pricing cases

State tax services soon to present first 12 transfer pricing cases

12:20 07.05.2019
Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

10:24 11.04.2019
Nasirov challenging announcement of tenders to select heads of tax, customs services in court

Nasirov challenging announcement of tenders to select heads of tax, customs services in court

14:03 12.12.2018
Nasirov's reinstatement means Ukraine's judicial reform is far from complete – U.S. embassy

Nasirov's reinstatement means Ukraine's judicial reform is far from complete – U.S. embassy

13:40 12.12.2018
Nasirov ready to return to work as SFS chief, run for president

Nasirov ready to return to work as SFS chief, run for president

14:10 26.09.2018
SFS levies UAH 843 mln in fines for salary payment violations for eight months this year

SFS levies UAH 843 mln in fines for salary payment violations for eight months this year

18:55 14.08.2018
Ukraine's State Fiscal Service to check 235 companies for smuggling of timber

Ukraine's State Fiscal Service to check 235 companies for smuggling of timber

10:14 30.07.2018
Ex State Fiscal Service head Nasirov to run for Ukraine president

Ex State Fiscal Service head Nasirov to run for Ukraine president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

LATEST

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

More than 950,000 people in "DPR/LPR" have Ukrainian biometric passports – DW

Ukraine's course towards NATO membership to be documented in upcoming Ukraine's military strategy – Aparshin

NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

Public to be informed daily about health status of people being observed in Novi Sanzhary – Danilov

Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD