Nasirov achieves reinstatement as SFS head, refuses to be reinstated

The sixth administrative court of appeals has upheld reinstatement of Roman Nasirov as head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS), but Nasirov refused to be reinstated, the press service of the court has reported.

"The sixth administrative court of appeals on February 17, 2020 adopted the rejection of the claim for reinstatement as head of the SFS, and the decision of the district administrative court of Kyiv dated December 11, 2018 regarding the resumption of the latter as head of the SFS and regarding the appeal for the immediate implementation of the court decision for reinstatement of the head of the SFS was determined to be invalid and the proceedings under the said claims were closed," the court said on its website on Monday.

According to the document, the court dismissed the appeal of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the State Fiscal Service and ex-MP Andriy Zhurzhiy against the decision of Kyiv's district administrative court dated December 11, 2018, which invalidated the government order to dismiss Nasirov from the post of SFS head.

"The court's decision takes legal force from the date of its adoption and can be appealed by filing a cassation appeal directly to the Supreme Court within 30 days from the date when the full court decision is ready," the court said.

On March 3, 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed SFS head of Nasirov, assigning the duties of the head of the department to Deputy Head of the service Myrosalv Prodan. Then, on January 31, 2018, the government dismissed Nasirov from his post.