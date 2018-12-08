U.S. calls on OSCE to increase monitor activities in response to recent attacks of Russia at Ukraine

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell has called on the OSCE to increase monitor activities in response to recent attacks of Russia at Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has reported.

"Recent events in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov should give us all a new sense of urgency," Mitchell said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council devoted to the Russian aggression in Crimea, the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov.

He said that "Russia's blocking of the Kerch Strait on November 25 constitutes an unambiguous violation of international law."

Mitchell said that "the United States calls on Russia to immediately release the 24 captured Ukrainian crew members and the three vessels it has unlawfully seized."