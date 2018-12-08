Facts

14:55 08.12.2018

U.S. calls on OSCE to increase monitor activities in response to recent attacks of Russia at Ukraine

1 min read
U.S. calls on OSCE to increase monitor activities in response to recent attacks of Russia at Ukraine

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell has called on the OSCE to increase monitor activities in response to recent attacks of Russia at Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has reported.

"Recent events in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov should give us all a new sense of urgency," Mitchell said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council devoted to the Russian aggression in Crimea, the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov.

He said that "Russia's blocking of the Kerch Strait on November 25 constitutes an unambiguous violation of international law."

Mitchell said that "the United States calls on Russia to immediately release the 24 captured Ukrainian crew members and the three vessels it has unlawfully seized."

Tags: #usa #osce #sea_of_azov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko proposes that Russia's ships blocked for entering European or American ports

Evidence of Crimea's militarization presented at OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

Expert community initiates creation of broad anti-war initiative based on OSCE principles

Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss cooperation in framework of Italian OSCE Chairmanship

Volker to visit Ukraine in the coming two weeks

Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

Russia partially unblocks Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov

U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

U.S. calls on European allies to support Ukraine through sanctions against Russia

OSCE calls on Ukraine, Russia to avoid escalation in Kerch Strait

LATEST

U.S., Ukraine come long way to gender equality

Rada extends agreement with the Netherlands on mission to protect investigation of MH17 crash until Aug 1, 2019

Rada ratifies changes to agreement on LITPOLUKRBRIG regarding participation in intl operations

Poroshenko on Dec 10 to sign bill terminating friendship treaty with Russia

Major NATO presence in Black Sea, sanctions against Russia, supplies of lethal weapons needed after Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait

One Ukrainian soldier killed, one wounded amid 13 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Ukrainian FM says arrest of lawyer Kurbedinov attempt to deny right for defense to his Ukrainian clients

Ukrkosmos views NABU deal on Lybid project within protecting Ukraine's interests in dispute with Canada's MDA

Parubiy to visit South Korea next week

Poroshenko, Grybauskaitė call to toughen sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Azov Sea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD