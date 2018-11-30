Facts

15:21 30.11.2018

Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

1 min read
Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has voiced the belief that the European Union will be able to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation in December.

"Europe is united in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is why I am sure that the EU will roll over the sanctions against Russia in December," Tusk said on Twitter Friday.

Also, he said it is the EU’s obligation to use the G20 Summit to press our partners to respect basic principles of human rights, freedom of the press and basic safety of journalists.

Tags: #sanctions_on_russia #tusk
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

U.S. calls on European allies to support Ukraine through sanctions against Russia

Tusk promises Poroshenko to try to consolidate EU position on support for Ukraine, prolongation of sanctions against Russia

Tusk to pay visit to Ukraine in early 2019 — Poroshenko

Russia responsible for Donbas conflict, must comply with Minsk accords - Tusk

Ukraine, EU call for release of Ukrainian citizens imprisoned in Russia, occupied territories

No grounds to think that Ukraine has slowed down course of reforms - Groysman at meeting with Tusk

Poroshenko, EU leaders discuss security, economic, cultural cooperation in Aachen

Poroshenko, Tusk agree to hold jubilee summit of Ukraine-EU in Brussels in summer 2018

14 EU member states decide to expel Russian diplomats over Skripal case

Tusk blames ruling Polish party for isolating the country in EU, deterioration of relations with Ukraine

LATEST

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

G7 foreign ministers express concern about Russian attack on Ukrainian ships, call on Moscow to release captured seamen

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian seamen before Dec 3

Two SBU officers captured on ships of Ukrainian Navy being transferred to Moscow – SBU

Ukraine deciding on mirror actions in response to Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait – SBU

Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD