Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has voiced the belief that the European Union will be able to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation in December.

"Europe is united in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is why I am sure that the EU will roll over the sanctions against Russia in December," Tusk said on Twitter Friday.

Also, he said it is the EU’s obligation to use the G20 Summit to press our partners to respect basic principles of human rights, freedom of the press and basic safety of journalists.