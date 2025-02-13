Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:56 13.02.2025

Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss conditions necessary for real peace

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss conditions necessary for real peace
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/12987

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“We discussed the conditions needed for a lasting and real peace in Ukraine and agreed that no negotiations with Putin can begin without a united position from Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S.,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

In addition, the President informed Tusk about his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The interlocutors also discussed key messages and the need to coordinate the positions of all Europeans in order to achieve successful results for the whole of Europe.

“I emphasized that Ukraine must negotiate from a position of strength, with strong and reliable security guarantees, and that NATO membership would be the most cost-effective for partners. Another key guarantee is serious investment in Ukraine’s defense industry,” the President noted.

He warned world leaders against trusting Vladimir Putin's words about his alleged willingness to end the war.

 

Tags: #tusk #zelenskyy

