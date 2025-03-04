Polish PM on US suspension of military aid to Ukraine: Reports coming from border confirm US statements

Reports from the border, from the logistics hub in Yasenka, confirm the statements of the American side about the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"As you know, today it has been announced that the American side will suspend American aid to Ukraine and possibly begin lifting sanctions against Russia. We have no reason today to believe that these are just words, and the reports that come from the border, from our hub, also confirm the statements of the American side," Tusk said before the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

According to Tusk, this "of course puts Europe, Ukraine and, of course, Poland in a more difficult situation."