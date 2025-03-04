Facts

14:43 04.03.2025

Polish PM on US suspension of military aid to Ukraine: Reports coming from border confirm US statements

1 min read
Polish PM on US suspension of military aid to Ukraine: Reports coming from border confirm US statements

Reports from the border, from the logistics hub in Yasenka, confirm the statements of the American side about the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"As you know, today it has been announced that the American side will suspend American aid to Ukraine and possibly begin lifting sanctions against Russia. We have no reason today to believe that these are just words, and the reports that come from the border, from our hub, also confirm the statements of the American side," Tusk said before the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

According to Tusk, this "of course puts Europe, Ukraine and, of course, Poland in a more difficult situation."

Tags: #tusk

MORE ABOUT

15:30 26.02.2025
Warsaw to not send its troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide logistical support – Tusk

Warsaw to not send its troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide logistical support – Tusk

13:08 20.02.2025
Tusk: Capitulation of Ukraine to mean capitulation of entire West

Tusk: Capitulation of Ukraine to mean capitulation of entire West

09:46 18.02.2025
Tusk: Neither Minsk-2 nor Budapest should be repeated

Tusk: Neither Minsk-2 nor Budapest should be repeated

16:56 15.02.2025
Europe urgently needs its own plan for Ukraine, security – Tusk

Europe urgently needs its own plan for Ukraine, security – Tusk

19:56 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss conditions necessary for real peace

Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss conditions necessary for real peace

16:03 13.02.2025
Polish PM urges political forces, leaders to stop disputes about war and peace in Ukraine, stay united against threats

Polish PM urges political forces, leaders to stop disputes about war and peace in Ukraine, stay united against threats

21:19 15.01.2025
Tusk: USA will cooperate with Ukraine, Europe on security issues if we take security challenges seriously

Tusk: USA will cooperate with Ukraine, Europe on security issues if we take security challenges seriously

20:27 15.01.2025
Tusk: Warsaw ready to work with Ukraine to obtain full security guarantees after end of hostilities

Tusk: Warsaw ready to work with Ukraine to obtain full security guarantees after end of hostilities

17:34 15.01.2025
Ukraine, Poland to work together to stop Russian aggression – joint statement

Ukraine, Poland to work together to stop Russian aggression – joint statement

16:13 15.01.2025
New EUR 200 mln assistance package for Ukraine is ready – Polish PM

New EUR 200 mln assistance package for Ukraine is ready – Polish PM

HOT NEWS

Danish Defense Minister on freeze of U.S. aid to Ukraine: Situation is very serious, Europe must do much more, faster

Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

It’s important for Ukraine to maintain partnership with USA – Shmyhal

Polish MFA: US decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine made without consulting, informing allies

LATEST

Danish Defense Minister on freeze of U.S. aid to Ukraine: Situation is very serious, Europe must do much more, faster

Engagement of America and our European partners vital on path to achieving real peace in Ukraine – Sybiha

Meloni: We won’t send Italian soldiers to Ukraine

Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine seeks to include EU membership in peace deal – PM

It’s important for Ukraine to maintain partnership with USA – Shmyhal

Polish MFA: US decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine made without consulting, informing allies

Ukraine cannot discuss territorial losses – Shmyhal

Policeman killed, his colleague, five civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kherson region

AD