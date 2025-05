Tusk: Capitulation of Ukraine to mean capitulation of entire West

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

The defeat of Ukraine in the war with Russia will be the defeat of the entire Western community, said Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

"A forced capitulation of Ukraine would mean a capitulation of the whole community of the West. With all the consequences of this fact. And let no-one pretend that they don’t see this," Tusk wrote on the social network X on Thursday.