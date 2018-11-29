Facts

Groysman hopes Azov Sea situation to be discussed at G20 summit

The current situation in Ukraine, primarily in the Azov Sea, will be one of the items on the agenda of the G20 summit, which will start in Argentina in the coming days, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said during his speech at the German circle of foreign policy.

Since 2014, we have had a clear support of Germany. This is the support of values, respect for international law, of a sovereign state determining the vector of development and its future. What happened in the Sea of Azov cannot be ignored. Twenty-four Ukrainian military were arrested. Everyone saw the footage that has circled the globe ... It's obvious to us that after the illegal annexation of Crimea, there is an occupation of the Sea of Azov ... We expect that a dialogue on Ukraine will take place within the framework of the G20 summit. If we don't stop the aggressor regime, there will be more victims and attacks, the press service of the Cabinet quoted Groysman on Thursday night.

When speaking, the head of the Ukrainian government stressed that the situation in Ukraine would affect the further development of the entire continent.

Tags: #groysman #azov_sea #g20
Interfax-Ukraine
