Facts

18:24 29.11.2018

Ukrainian soldier goes missing during Donbas fighting

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier goes missing during Donbas fighting

A soldier from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade disappeared during a skirmish in the Joint Forces Operation zone, the brigade said.

"During a combat clash, which occurred within the brigade's responsibility area on November 29, a soldier, Serhiy Prodaniuk, went missing. The unit command is taking steps to find the serviceman," the brigade stated on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade was formed in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) in October 2015. It is periodically sent for missions in the joint forces operation zone.

Tags: #donbas
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

ICRC sends some 380 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas – State Border Service

JFO HQ reports 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day

Peacekeeping mission in Donbas should involve significant number of women – Gerashchenko

Donbas people affected by war get EUR 15 mln aid from Pope

Turchynov says negotiations with 'Kremlin's puppets' in Donbas impossible

Ukraine preparing powerful new package of diverse sanctions, incl. for fake elections in Donbas – Turchynov

Russia refuses holding TCG extraordinary meeting in connection with fake elections in Donbas

More than 36 countries condemn Donbas poll — head of UK delegation to OSCE

EU condemns illegitimate elections in Donbas as contrary to intl law, Minsk agreements

LATEST

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Groysman hopes Azov Sea situation to be discussed at G20 summit

Constantinople approves text of Tomos for Ukrainian Church; date of Unification Council to be announced by Patriarch Bartholomew soon

CEC bans to hold local elections in areas with martial law

Trump cancels meeting with Putin at G20 summit until Ukrainian sailors, ships captured by Russia returned to Ukraine

UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

Mogherini calls Russia's aggressive actions in Kerch Strait area unacceptable

Polish FM to visit Kyiv on Nov 30 - Dec 1

Some of Ukrainian sailors seized in Crimea taken to Moscow detention center

Two thirds dissatisfied with political system dominated by men

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD