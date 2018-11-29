Ukrainian soldier goes missing during Donbas fighting

A soldier from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade disappeared during a skirmish in the Joint Forces Operation zone, the brigade said.

"During a combat clash, which occurred within the brigade's responsibility area on November 29, a soldier, Serhiy Prodaniuk, went missing. The unit command is taking steps to find the serviceman," the brigade stated on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade was formed in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) in October 2015. It is periodically sent for missions in the joint forces operation zone.