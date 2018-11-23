Facts

14:43 23.11.2018

Ukrainian Defense Ministry administration to become civilian by end of year

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Ministry administration to become civilian by end of year

Civilians will take charge of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry by the end of this year, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"Ukrainian Gen. of the Army Stepan Poltorak has become the first serviceman to surrender his rank and become a civilian minister. The entire administration of the Defense Ministry will do the same by the end of this year," Poroshenko told students at the National Trade and Economics University in Kyiv on Friday.

The Defense Ministry will be headed by a civilian starting on January 1, 2019, in accordance with the Law on National Security.

Poroshenko accepted Poltorak's resignation from military service on October 13. He continues to manage the Defense Ministry as a civilian.

The president also told the students that wages of Ukrainian soldiers would increase on January 1, 2019.

"Starting January 1, a soldier will be paid at least UAH 10,000, and UAH 21,000 on the front. This is a decent motivation and remuneration for a Ukrainian soldier's labor," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #poroshenko #poltorak
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

Lithuanian President Grybauskaite to visit Kyiv soon

Poroshenko approves composition of Ukraine's delegation for talks with Turkey about social security

Poroshenko accepts Harbuz's resignation as Luhansk region governor

Muslim community of Ukraine integral part of Ukrainian society resisting Russia's aggression with entire nation — Poroshenko

Constitutional changes on Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO provide additional guarantee against pro-Russian forces' re-coup – Poroshenko

After changing constitution Ukraine will not step off path towards EU, NATO - Poroshenko

Poroshenko satisfied with result of Air Assault Forces training in Zhytomyr region

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces will soon receive new weapons

Wizz Air's return evidence of changes in Ukraine over past four years

LATEST

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Rada to consider laws on state language, decommunization by year's end

Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

Target of UAH 17 bln for privatization in 2019 state budget is realistic

SBU exposes more attempts by enemy special forces to co-opt Ukrainian citizens

Final EU conference on developing potential for integrated management of Eastern Partnership program held

Merkel, Groysman to meet in Berlin on November 29

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD