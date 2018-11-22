Marchuk to perform duties of Ukraine's rep in TCG on voluntary basis

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko's order No. 210/2018-rp on the appointment of Yevhen Marchuk as the representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (TCG) has been published on the website of the Ukrainian president.

"To authorize Marchuk Evhen Kyrylovych to represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Marchuk carries out the activities stipulated by this order on a voluntary basis," the text of the document says.

The second President of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma, is also dismissed by this order from respective duties.

Marchuk is former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), ex-minister of defense, ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), ex-prime minister of Ukraine, and the army general.