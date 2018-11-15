Ukraine imposes sanctions against 15 vessels entering Crimean ports

Ukraine has arrested or imposed other restrictions on 15 foreign ships that have entered the closed ports of the annexed Crimea, assistant to the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Oleh Slobodian has said.

"If they [ships] enter our maritime economic zone or enter Ukrainian ports, we take measures to restrict their further movement. Already 15 vessels are under arrest or other restrictions. These are all vessels that violated the legislation of Ukraine by visiting the ports of Crimea," Slobodian said on the air of Radio Krym.Realii.

The representative of the State Border Service noted that more than 940 foreign ships had entered the ports of the annexed Crimea, and a significant part of them are Russian ships serving closed ports.

"There are not so many foreign ships calling at the ports of Crimea, because the sanctions are in effect. Ship owners are worried about their reputation – they do not hurry to accept invitations from the local occupation authorities," Slobodian said.