18:45 13.11.2018

SAPO drafts notice of suspicion for ex-MP Kriuchkov detained in Germany

Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have drafted a written notice of suspicion for Board Chairman of PrJSC Energomerezha Holding Company Dmytro Kriuchkov, against whom the extradition procedure from Germany was launched in April 2018, the SAPO reported on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The detained person is suspected of criminal activity, which resulted in the seizure of public sector funds in the energy sector in the amount of UAH 424 million, and is classified according to Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion or property by malversation committed in respect of an especially gross amount), Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of authority or office), Part 3 of Article 209 (laundering of criminally obtained money and other property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The funds were seized by concluding agreements on the transfer of debt from electricity consumers to a new debtor and a new contract on the supply of natural gas for electricity generation on a prepaid basis. Under the agreement he used the money at his discretion, legalizing money thus criminally," the SAPO said.

As reported, on April 14, 2018, Kriuchkov was detained in Germany.

In July 2016, NABU issued the wanted notice for Head of PrJSC Energomerezha Holding Company Kriuchkov, who was suspected of embezzling funds from Zaporizhiaoblenergo.

On May 5, 2017, the Solomiansky district court in Kyiv decided to arrest Kriuchkov in absentia.

Interfax-Ukraine
