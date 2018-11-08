European Commissioner Hahn to meet with President, PM, FM, NABU Director in Kyiv on Nov 9

Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will hold meetings with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnyk during his visit to Ukraine on November 9.

"On November 9, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn is in Kyiv to take stock of reforms in Ukraine with key actors. The Commissioner will meet with key political authorities of the country including President Poroshenko, Prime Minister Groysman and Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin. Commissioner Hahn will meet with the senior management of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU Chief Artem Sytnyk) to discuss the state of play in the fight against corruption," the EU Commission said in its press release.

He will hand over the annual implementation report on the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement to Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman. The document contains an assessment of the progress that Ukraine achieved under the Association Agreement last year.

He will also meet with representatives of civil society organizations. Commissioner Hahn will reiterate that attacks against civil society activists are unacceptable and that the perpetrators of this crime and other attacks must be brought to justice.

"Underlining the importance of independent media for the democratic development of the country, Commissioner Hahn will also visit the Ukrainian public broadcaster (UA:PBC), where he will discuss with senior management and the supervisory board the impact of its underfunding," it says.

In addition, together with the UN coordinator, humanitarian coordinator and Osnat Lubrani, the Permanent Representative of the United Nations Development Program to Ukraine, the European Commissioner will sign an EU-UNDP agreement on EU support for the east of Ukraine (the new EU program with a budget of EUR 50 million).