Ukraine, USA to launch technical consultations on minerals deal on April 11 in Washington

Technical consultations between Ukraine and the United States regarding a minerals agreement are scheduled to take place tomorrow, Friday, April 11, in Washington, D.C., with the participation of teams from Ukraine's Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Economy, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna announced.

"I can't go into detail just yet, as the meeting is set for tomorrow, but I'll be able to provide comments afterwards," Stefanishyna said during a press conference in Brussels on Thursday.