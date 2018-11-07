Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

As of Wednesday morning, a large-scale fire, which broke out at Delta Wilmar's vegetable oil refinery near the town of Yuzhne in Odesa region has been eliminated, with no casualties reported, the press service of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine has reported.

"At 7:00 on November 7, the units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine extinguished fire, which broke out on a total area of 1,500 square meters. There are no casualties or injured people," it said on Wednesday morning.

Some 134 people 24 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing from the State Emergencies Service.

As reported, a large-scale fire at Delta Wilmar's vegetable oil refinery near the town of Yuzhne in Odesa region was reported on Tuesday evening.

The fire area was 1,5 square meters. The fire was localized at 22:40.

No leaks of harmful substances were recorded.