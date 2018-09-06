Facts

09:36 06.09.2018

Two people injured in helicopter crash on Kyiv's Trukhaniv Island

1 min read
A helicopter has crashed on Kyiv's Trukhaniv Island, as a result of which two passengers have been injured, Kyiv's Police Department has said.

"Dniprovsky district's police department received a report about the helicopter incident on Trukhaniv Island at 07:22 a.m. Police, rescuers and doctors were immediately sent to the scene," the Kyiv police said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

According to preliminary reports, this is a civil helicopter, which is owned by a private company.

"Two persons injured in the crash have been hospitalized. Information about the condition of their health is being verified," the police said.

The circumstances of the incident are being established. Police are interviewing bystanders and eyewitnesses and will decide whether criminal proceedings are to be launched.

