Facts

17:20 04.07.2018

Ukraine's Tax Police exist – Groysman

2 min read
Ukraine's Tax Police exist – Groysman

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said he is confident in the competence of the tax police.

"Perhaps there is a discussion about there the tax police exist or not. There is no such discussion for me: the tax police exist!" Groysman said at a conference call at Ukraine's State Fiscal Service on strengthening the fight against smuggling in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Groysman noted that the main task of the tax police is to fight against shadow schemes and to protect legal business.

"The main task of the tax police is to stop illegal corruption schemes. With the application of the entire legislative base, law enforcement agencies, I emphasize, with full coordination with the National Police of Ukraine," the head of government said.

As reported, when passing the bill on amending the Tax Code to improve the investment climate (Law No. 1797-VIII) at the end of 2016, the Rada made a technical error in changing the numbering of items.

"De jure, the legal status of the tax police is now outlawed. De facto, it has not been liquidated, employees have not been dismissed, production has not been transferred and it continues to operate," said Member of Parliament Tetiana Ostrikova (Samopomich Party faction).

In February 2017, an attempt was made to eliminate the existing uncertainty regarding the legitimacy of the work of the tax police prior to the creation of the Financial Investigation Service (FIS), or another, new similar body, but it failed.

Ex-Minister of Finance Oleksandr Danyliuk said that the resumption of the legal status of the tax police would lead to a delay with the creation of the FIS.

"I think that the tax police are a repressive body that presses on a business that does not reduce the number of financial crimes, this legacy must remain in the past," he said.

In early June this year, the Rada sacked Danyliuk from the post of finance minister on the proposal of the prime minister. He was replaced by First Deputy Finance Minister Oksana Markarova.

"I completely trust the [acting] Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova," Groysman during a conference call with Markarova present.

Tags: #groysman #tax_police
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Delegates of Ukraine Reform Conference in Copenhagen outline priority areas for further cooperation with Ukraine

PM: results of healthcare reform to be noticeable in two or three years

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

Groysman wants amendments to constitution to complete decentralization reform

Groysman threatens to resign if fair Anti-Corruption Court is not established

Finance minister's letter to G7 ambassadors unacceptable, groundless

Ukraine sends plane to Belarus to fetch three children hurt in road accident

No grounds to think that Ukraine has slowed down course of reforms - Groysman at meeting with Tusk

Groysman, Kaljulaid discuss ways to counteract Nord Stream 2 construction, to develop bilateral trade

Groysman hopes for adoption of law on Anticorruption court before summer

LATEST

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Wednesday

Ukrainian police getting closer to European standards – Poroshenko

Russia's special services use 181 Internet resources in 2018 to destabilize Ukraine

Poroshenko signs law on disciplinary regulations of National Police

Situation with delayed flights resolved, tourists return home

Ukrainians most worried about war in Donbas, level of life and economy - poll

Lithuanian parliament speaker vows to help ICRC reps visit Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia

President signs currency bill into law

Arrested ex-MP charged with several crimes, implicated in others

New Forces Movement leader Derevianko intends to run for Ukraine's president in 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD