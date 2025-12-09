Interfax-Ukraine
19:01 09.12.2025

Ministry: 243 artists, 119 media workers die due to war

Ministry: 243 artists, 119 media workers die due to war

 The Ministry of Culture has reported that 243 cultural figures and 119 media workers died due to the full-scale war in Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the war has claimed the lives of 243 artists and 119 Ukrainian and foreign media workers," the ministry said in a statement.

In two months, from October 6, the number of artists killed increased by 11 people, and the number of media workers killed by six people.

The department said systematic crimes against journalists and the media committed by Russia pose a serious threat to freedom of speech and information security, and undermine democratic values ​​and human rights.

