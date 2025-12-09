Current interim head of Ukrhydroenergo Suhetsky prepares to take part in competition for CEO position

Acting head of PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo Bohdan Suhetsky will apply to participate in the competition for the position of CEO of the company.

He made this statement in a commentary to Energy Reform on the sidelines of the 2015 Energy Security Dialogue, organized by DiXi Group and held in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"I have worked for this company for 15 years. I love it very much, and I have many things connected to it. Since 2019, I have led the commercial direction, which I built from scratch. I don't see myself leaving this company anytime soon. I will apply for the competition," said Suhetsky.

On December 5, the company's supervisory board announced a competition to fill the vacant CEO position at Ukrhydroenergo. Bohdan Sukhetsky, the commercial director, was appointed to fulfill this duties after Ihor Syrota's resignation.