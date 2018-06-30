​​​​​​​National Guard of Ukraine to continue cooperation with Californian colleagues

A delegation of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine headed by First Deputy Minister Serhiy Yarovy has visited the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, operated by California National Guard, which provides overall coordination of forces and facilities in case of an emergency.

Yarovy held a meeting with Gen. Mark Malanka, commander of the Los Alamitos base.

"The parties drew attention to the deepening of bilateral cooperation," the communications department of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian side had an opportunity to get acquainted with the unit responsible for safety in the event of a chemical, biological and radiation emergency.

The communications department of the Interior Ministry also quoted the words of Yarovy, who said that "the National Guard will continue to cooperate with its Californian counterparts."

It is reported that the peculiarity of this base is that children study here. Students study technical sciences - mathematics, chemistry, physics and the basics of engineering. There is also a program for educating children from low-income families who cannot attend a school.