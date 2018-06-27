TCG, ORDLO confirm their commitment to comprehensive, timeless ceasefire regime beginning from July 1

The trilateral contact group (TCG), with the participation of representatives from certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), has confirmed its commitment to a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire regime in Donbas, starting from July 1 in connection with the beginning of harvesting, press secretary of the second Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, the country's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Darka Olifer, said on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

"In connection with the beginning of the harvesting, the Trilateral Contact Group with the participation of the representatives of ORDLO: reaffirms the full commitment of the parties to the conflict to a comprehensive, sustainable and indefinite ceasefire regime, effective from July 1, 2018; confirms its common and firm commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk accords," she wrote on Facebook following the TCG meeting in Minsk on Wednesday.

At the same time, she noted that in order for the "ceasefire regime" to really work, it is necessary to fulfill the bloc of security issues of the Minsk agreements.