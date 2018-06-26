Danish PM proposes bringing discussion of Nord Stream 2 project to European level

Head of the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen has proposed to bring the discussion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to the European level to analyze all risks of the project and the role of Ukraine as a gas transit country.

Denmark itself cannot solve the issue, he said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Copenhagen on Tuesday. He said that he passed a law in parliament, which would allow expanding the assessment of the foreign policy and regulate the process of the foreign policy. This would allow vetoing or delaying the implementation of the project, he said.

Rasmussen said that the issue should be brought to the European table for European countries. This should be done for the serious and careful analysis of all risks of the Nord Stream 2 project and the role of Ukraine as a gas transit country.

Groysman said that this is not a simple gas pipeline. This is a new type of hybrid weapon, which would put all consumers to its dependence, he said. Ukraine proposes protection and reliable gas supplies to European consumers, the Ukrainian prime minister said.