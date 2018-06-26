Facts

16:42 26.06.2018

Danish PM proposes bringing discussion of Nord Stream 2 project to European level

1 min read
Danish PM proposes bringing discussion of Nord Stream 2 project to European level

 Head of the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen has proposed to bring the discussion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to the European level to analyze all risks of the project and the role of Ukraine as a gas transit country.

Denmark itself cannot solve the issue, he said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Copenhagen on Tuesday. He said that he passed a law in parliament, which would allow expanding the assessment of the foreign policy and regulate the process of the foreign policy. This would allow vetoing or delaying the implementation of the project, he said.

Rasmussen said that the issue should be brought to the European table for European countries. This should be done for the serious and careful analysis of all risks of the Nord Stream 2 project and the role of Ukraine as a gas transit country.

Groysman said that this is not a simple gas pipeline. This is a new type of hybrid weapon, which would put all consumers to its dependence, he said. Ukraine proposes protection and reliable gas supplies to European consumers, the Ukrainian prime minister said.

Tags: #denmark #nord_stream_2
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko appoints ambassadors of Ukraine to Switzerland, Denmark

Ukraine to do its utmost to prevent Russia from using Nord Stream 2 as tool of hybrid war - Poroshenko

EU permission to build Nord Stream 2 is blow to Ukraine – Parubiy

Gas transit to Europe via Nord Stream 2 to cost almost twice as low as via Ukraine

Ukraine, Denmark agree to activate high-level contacts through defense ministries

Denmark helps Ukraine complete its ratification of Association Agreement with EU - Poroshenko

Kyiv can count on Copenhagen's support – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Denmark to coordinate anti-corruption project, develop reform support strategy in Ukraine

Denmark starts implementing EU anti-corruption program in Ukraine from Feb

Denmark to support Ukraine, expects progress in reforms

LATEST

Photo book "World we defend" about developments in Donbas presented to military attaches of foreign states in Kyiv

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

NSDC's decision to liberalize foreign economic activities of defense industry companies put into effect – Turchynov

Turchynov announces initiative to lift restrictions on privatization of Ukrainian defense companies

Council of EU approves 4th MFA program worth EUR 1 bln for Ukraine

Sentsov refuses to see doctors - Moskalkova

Poroshenko signs law on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

COE Secretary General asks Putin to release Sentsov - media

Russian penitentiary system recognizes Sentsov as Ukrainian national - lawyer

Two unknown persons in Kyiv kidnap son of diplomat, Perekhvat amber alert plan introduced

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD