EU's extension of sanctions against Russia speaks of unity of member states as regards territorial integrity of Ukraine – Mingarelli

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli is sure that the EU's prolongation of sanctions against Russia shows that all EU member states are united in the issue of ensuring the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Today, the EU has decided to extend sanctions against Russia for the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula and Sevastopol for one year. And this is clear evidence that all EU member states are united in the matter of ensuring that while the territorial integrity of this country - Ukraine - will not be restored, those who violate international law, will be paying for this, Mingarelli told reporters in Kyiv on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the EU Council extended sanctions in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia until June 23, 2019.