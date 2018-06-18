Facts

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 20 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation has said.

"The enemy violated the ceasefire regime for the last twenty days, six of them with the use of mortars. Units of the JFO prevented the provocative actions of the enemy and gave an adequate response," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in an update on Facebook as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 18, 2018.

There was an activation of Russian occupation troops in the evening and at night. In the Luhansk sector, at about 19:00 and at midnight, the invaders opened fire from mortars at the Ukrainian positions near the villages of Krymske and Novotoshkivske. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded during the shelling in Krymske.

The enemy also used proscribed weapons in the Donetsk sector near the villages of Pisky and Starohnativka, and the town of Volnovakha.

In the Mariupol sector, fighting continued with the use of small arms near the villages of Pyschevyk, Hnutove, Vodiane and Shyrokyne.

"The proper engineering equipment of our positions and an adequate response of the Joint Forces prevented the loss of personnel and more activation of the enemy," the JFO HQ said.

According to intelligence reports, the enemy suffered losses in the last day: five occupiers were wounded. There have been no casualties among our troops over the past day," reads the report.

