12:35 16.03.2024

Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

Russian occupation forces shelled eleven settlements in Zaporizhia region over the past 24 hours, one woman was killed, houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of attacks, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said on Saturday.

"The occupiers inflicted 253 strikes on eleven settlements in Zaporizhia region over the past 24 hours," he said on the Telegram channel.

In particular, the Russian army mounted 192 artillery attacks on Huliaypole, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Temyrivka, Dolynka, Verbove and Krasne.

The enemy also launched 61 drone attacks on Huliaypole, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne.

"A woman, 76, was killed as a result of an enemy strike against the village of Dolynka in the Polohy district," Fedorov said.

Also, 16 houses and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

