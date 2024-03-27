Facts

17:34 27.03.2024

Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

1 min read
The number of people injured as a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv on Wednesday afternoon has increased to 16.

"The number of injured has increased to 16 people… According to preliminary information, today, the enemy inflicted for the first time a strike on Kharkiv exactly by guided large-caliber ammunition," he said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, at least one person was killed as a result of the attack on a housing area in Kharkiv.

Tags: #attacks #kharkiv

