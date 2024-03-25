Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

Russian troops on Monday night again continued to intensively attack selected areas with drones and anti-radar missiles, resulting in 11 injuries, the Southern Defense Forces reported.

"This night, the enemy attack on the southern regions was concentrated in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. The enemy continued attacks on energy facilities," the message says.

In particular, before the attack by drones from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea, in an attempt to damage the air defense, the occupiers fired an X-31P anti-radar missile at Odesa region. However, she lost her combat ability in the air. There was no information about damage or casualties.

Then the enemy attacked with several waves of Shahed-131/136 type drones from the Black Sea. In particular, four attack UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Thus, in Mykolaiv region, the enemy hit an energy facility, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters. No people were hurt there.

The Defense Forces provided details of the night attack, in particular that enemy drones traditionally patrolled among residential areas of populated areas. As a result of the fall of the downed suicide drone in the private sector of Mykolaiv, a two-story residential building was destroyed; there was also a fire, which was extinguished by the State Emergency Service specialists. Several surrounding houses were damaged by the blast wave.

"According to preliminary data, 11 people were injured, two were hospitalized, and others were treated on the spot," the command emphasized.

And in Odesa region, the debris of a downed drone damaged an energy facility and caused a fire, which caused a blackout in part of the regional center and nearby settlements. The fire was extinguished, but no people were injured.

Restoration and repair work continues.