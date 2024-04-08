Zelenskyy discusses Russian attacks on Kharkiv with heads of SBU, Intelligence Agency, Interior Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"In touch with Commander-in-Chief Syrsky. We discussed in detail the situation at the front, planning our further actions. Minister of Defense Umerov reported on the situation with ammunition. We are doing the maximum to ensure that each combat brigade has everything necessary to defend the state," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also said that he had a separate conversation with Maliuk, Budanov and Klymenko regarding enemy attacks on Kharkiv and the eastern regions of Ukraine.

"Russia does not stop its terror for a minute. We are working to provide our people with reliable protection. We are preparing a response for the enemy - very specific and fair," the head of state emphasized.