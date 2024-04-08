Facts

11:32 08.04.2024

Zelenskyy discusses Russian attacks on Kharkiv with heads of SBU, Intelligence Agency, Interior Ministry

1 min read
Zelenskyy discusses Russian attacks on Kharkiv with heads of SBU, Intelligence Agency, Interior Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"In touch with Commander-in-Chief Syrsky. We discussed in detail the situation at the front, planning our further actions. Minister of Defense Umerov reported on the situation with ammunition. We are doing the maximum to ensure that each combat brigade has everything necessary to defend the state," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also said that he had a separate conversation with Maliuk, Budanov and Klymenko regarding enemy attacks on Kharkiv and the eastern regions of Ukraine.

"Russia does not stop its terror for a minute. We are working to provide our people with reliable protection. We are preparing a response for the enemy - very specific and fair," the head of state emphasized. 

Tags: #attacks

MORE ABOUT

15:05 30.03.2024
Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

14:46 29.03.2024
Russia's latest attacks cause 10-12% loss of power generation capacity available in March

Russia's latest attacks cause 10-12% loss of power generation capacity available in March

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

17:34 27.03.2024
Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

10:02 25.03.2024
Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

10:58 22.03.2024
State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

12:35 16.03.2024
Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

09:40 15.03.2024
Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

12:12 13.03.2024
SBU attacks three Russian refineries with drones – source

SBU attacks three Russian refineries with drones – source

20:55 12.03.2024
Number of victims due to missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 38 people - Interior Minister

Number of victims due to missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 38 people - Interior Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine provides partners with all info on countering possible Russian offensive

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv reliably protected

Zelenskyy: Now Patriots belong precisely in Ukraine, so that later they will not have to be used along entire NATO eastern flank

Air defense destroys 17 attack UAVs, X-59 missile – Air Force

Russians hit utility facility in Odesa region with missile, killing one person

LATEST

Budgetary funding for Ukrzaliznytsia not to be allocated in 2024 – board chairman

Zelenskyy: Ukraine provides partners with all info on countering possible Russian offensive

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv reliably protected

Zelenskyy: Law on mobilization should be voted on in coming days

Ukraine to agree to loan terms for financing military aid from USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to borrow Cambodia's experience in demining, resuming activities on cleared lands – Ministry of Economy

Lubinets appeals to UN, ICRC to clarify circumstances of execution of Ukrainian POWs in Krynky

Zelenskyy: Now Patriots belong precisely in Ukraine, so that later they will not have to be used along entire NATO eastern flank

Air defense destroys 17 attack UAVs, X-59 missile – Air Force

Russians hit utility facility in Odesa region with missile, killing one person

AD
AD
AD
AD