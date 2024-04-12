Facts

20:05 12.04.2024

Private houses, power lines damaged as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read
Private houses, power lines damaged as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Fifteen private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged by the pieces of a Russian missile that was downed by the air defense in the Kryvy Rih district on Friday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The firefighters have tamed the fire," he said on the Telegram channel.

The occupation forces also attacked Nikopol seven times by attack drones of various types. The town was also shelled by heavy artillery.

"A two-storied building and eight private houses were damaged. Five shops, a religious facility, an infrastructure facility, an office building, and a library were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and one more was badly damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged," he said.

Tags: #attacks #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

11:32 08.04.2024
Zelenskyy discusses Russian attacks on Kharkiv with heads of SBU, Intelligence Agency, Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy discusses Russian attacks on Kharkiv with heads of SBU, Intelligence Agency, Interior Ministry

15:05 30.03.2024
Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

14:46 29.03.2024
Russia's latest attacks cause 10-12% loss of power generation capacity available in March

Russia's latest attacks cause 10-12% loss of power generation capacity available in March

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

17:34 27.03.2024
Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

10:02 25.03.2024
Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

10:58 22.03.2024
State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

12:35 16.03.2024
Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

09:40 15.03.2024
Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

12:12 13.03.2024
SBU attacks three Russian refineries with drones – source

SBU attacks three Russian refineries with drones – source

AD

HOT NEWS

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

Commander of South Operational Command Kovalchuk announces his resignation from his position

After every prisoner swap information appears that gives hope to families of missing persons – Commissioner

The Netherlands provides extra EUR 1 bln in defense assistance, EUR 400 mln for recovery to Ukraine

LATEST

URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

Occupation forces inflict two missile, 72 air strikes, shell more than 110 Ukrainian settlements

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

Impossible to fully protect very large facilities only by engineering structures without air defense – Nayyem

Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

At least one person killed, one injured in enemy attack on New York

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

Yermak urges maximum solidarity to most war-affected Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia regions

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

Commissioner for Missing Persons about search posts in social media: There're domestic frauds and enemy instigators

AD
AD
AD
AD