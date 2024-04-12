Private houses, power lines damaged as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Fifteen private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged by the pieces of a Russian missile that was downed by the air defense in the Kryvy Rih district on Friday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The firefighters have tamed the fire," he said on the Telegram channel.

The occupation forces also attacked Nikopol seven times by attack drones of various types. The town was also shelled by heavy artillery.

"A two-storied building and eight private houses were damaged. Five shops, a religious facility, an infrastructure facility, an office building, and a library were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and one more was badly damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged," he said.