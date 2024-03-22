Facts

10:58 22.03.2024

State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

Ten civilians were injured and three went missing as a result of Russia's massive missile attack on Zaporizhia in the early hours of Friday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"As a result of the enemy attack, ten people were injured and three went missing. Search and rescue operations continue at one of the strike scenes in a private housing district of the regional center. Emergency response volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and National Police dog handlers are working on the spot," it said on its Telegram channel.

The State Emergency Service did not report any victims.

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine reported the same information on its Telegram channel.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) reported one dead as a result of the strike.

"So far, one dead was reported as a result of an attack on the Dniprovska HPP [Hydroelectric Power Plant]," it said on the Telegram channel.

16:41 22.03.2024
Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

09:59 22.03.2024
Six people injured, three missing due to Russian shelling in Zaporizhia – Interior Ministry

15:04 21.03.2024
URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

11:28 20.03.2024
Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

16:20 19.03.2024
URCS General Director calls on participants of European Humanitarian Forum to increase assistance to Ukraine

13:59 18.03.2024
URCS volunteers help transport to Czech Republic three of its citizens injured in road accident

13:44 18.03.2024
URCS volunteers of Zhytomyr region receive 51st evacuation train from Donetsk region

13:27 16.03.2024
Five URCS emergency response teams helped to clean up aftermath of missile attacks on Odesa

12:35 16.03.2024
Russia attacks 11 settlements in Zaporizhia region, one woman killed, destructions reported – local authorities

09:40 15.03.2024
Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

