State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

Ten civilians were injured and three went missing as a result of Russia's massive missile attack on Zaporizhia in the early hours of Friday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"As a result of the enemy attack, ten people were injured and three went missing. Search and rescue operations continue at one of the strike scenes in a private housing district of the regional center. Emergency response volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and National Police dog handlers are working on the spot," it said on its Telegram channel.

The State Emergency Service did not report any victims.

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine reported the same information on its Telegram channel.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) reported one dead as a result of the strike.

"So far, one dead was reported as a result of an attack on the Dniprovska HPP [Hydroelectric Power Plant]," it said on the Telegram channel.