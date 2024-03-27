Facts

18:35 27.03.2024

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

1 min read
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

The emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Mykolaiv region helped Mykolaiv citizens affected by Russia's Wednesday missile attack on the city.

"Volunteers from the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Mykolaiv region provided four injured people with first aid and transported them to the city hospitals," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces hit Mykolaiv reportedly by an Iskander-M ballistic missile on Wednesday. Eight civilians were injured as a result of the strike.

Tags: #russia #attacks #urcs

MORE ABOUT

18:19 27.03.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps find job

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps find job

17:34 27.03.2024
Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

Enemy uses guided large-caliber ammo for first time to attack Kharkiv, 16 casualties reported – Synehubov

19:03 25.03.2024
URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

10:02 25.03.2024
Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

Enemy attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv regions with drones, missile, 11 people injured in Mykolaiv

20:00 22.03.2024
URCS volunteers help victims of large-scale air attack on Ukraine

URCS volunteers help victims of large-scale air attack on Ukraine

19:07 22.03.2024
Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

10:58 22.03.2024
State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

15:04 21.03.2024
URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

20:44 20.03.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

U.S. imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 2 legal entities from Russia

11:28 20.03.2024
Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

Poland to double its contribution to Czech initiative on purchase of ammunition for Ukraine – FM

Zelenskyy visits location of 117th separate territorial defense brigade in Sumy region

SAMP/T, Patriot systems can down Russia's Zircon-type missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces launch 10 attacks on enemy, rocket launchers hit two areas with invaders’ personnel

ARMA predicts UAH 8-10 bln in revenues from management and sale of seized assets in 2024

In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

Umerov, Syrsky talk via video link with new Lithuanian Defense Minister, invite him to Kyiv in near future

Zelenskyy announces availability of significant amount of funds for current year for all country’s regions under Made in Ukraine program

Kuleba: It’s planned that F-16s will appear in skies over Ukraine in midsummer

Number of victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv increased to 19 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with construction of fortifications in Sumy region

Ukraine joins WIPO ALERT to counteract pirated websites – Economy Ministry

Kuleba: visit of Ukrainian FM to India is first in last seven years, its goal to strengthen Ukrainian-Indian relations

AD
AD
AD
AD