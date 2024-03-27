URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

The emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Mykolaiv region helped Mykolaiv citizens affected by Russia's Wednesday missile attack on the city.

"Volunteers from the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Mykolaiv region provided four injured people with first aid and transported them to the city hospitals," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces hit Mykolaiv reportedly by an Iskander-M ballistic missile on Wednesday. Eight civilians were injured as a result of the strike.