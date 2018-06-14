Facts

15:48 14.06.2018

EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

2 min read
EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

The European Union expects that Ukraine will soon establish the High Anti-Corruption Court, regulate the verification of declarations by the National Agency for the Corruption Prevention (NACP), and considers it important to abolish the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land.

We believe that the Anti-Corruption Court should be established right now. And we also understand that the government should take steps to verify it in order to confirm its statements. It's just a disaster. Someone has to do something to prevent the National Agency for the Corruption Prevention from following the declarations, submitting the declarations to launch the process, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli said during the forum dedicated to the implementation of reforms on the eve of elections in Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

In addition, he noted the need to abolish the obligation of public activists to file e-declarations.

The diplomat stressed the need to adopt at the second reading the draft Electoral Code, as well as the early appointment of members of the Central Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Mingarelli called the reform in the sphere of agricultural land turnover important for Ukraine.

In many countries it was catastrophically unsuccessful. But this is one of the key issues for Ukraine. And that will be a pity if you cannot turn this potential into reality without lifting the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land, he said.

Tags: #anti_corruption_court #mingarelli
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

Law on High Anti-Corruption Court comes into force

Poroshenko announces unprecedented support for establishment of Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainians

Law on Anti-Corruption Court being prepared for president's signature

MPs resisted establishment of anti-corruption mechanisms fearing this can be applied against them – Poroshenko

Parubiy signs law on High Anti-Corruption Court

Venice Commission praises Ukraine's newly-adopted law on anti-corruption court

Ukrainian parliament adopts law on High Anti-Corruption Court

Poroshenko calls on parliament to pass bill on Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday

Poroshenko urges BPP faction to back bill on Anti-Corruption Court

LATEST

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for Sentsov's release

Ukraine planning to open 56 new visa centers abroad by Aug 1 – Foreign ministry

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to service due to NATO standards in military medicine - Poroshenko

Stamp with football player knocking down flight MH17 printed in Netherlands - media

Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

Four wounded in 33 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD