EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

The European Union expects that Ukraine will soon establish the High Anti-Corruption Court, regulate the verification of declarations by the National Agency for the Corruption Prevention (NACP), and considers it important to abolish the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land.

We believe that the Anti-Corruption Court should be established right now. And we also understand that the government should take steps to verify it in order to confirm its statements. It's just a disaster. Someone has to do something to prevent the National Agency for the Corruption Prevention from following the declarations, submitting the declarations to launch the process, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli said during the forum dedicated to the implementation of reforms on the eve of elections in Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

In addition, he noted the need to abolish the obligation of public activists to file e-declarations.

The diplomat stressed the need to adopt at the second reading the draft Electoral Code, as well as the early appointment of members of the Central Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Mingarelli called the reform in the sphere of agricultural land turnover important for Ukraine.

In many countries it was catastrophically unsuccessful. But this is one of the key issues for Ukraine. And that will be a pity if you cannot turn this potential into reality without lifting the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land, he said.