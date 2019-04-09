Economy

13:54 09.04.2019

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

2 min read
Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is producing positive results, and Ukraine is integrating economically in the EU, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

The EU already sees the first positive results of this agreement, Mingarelli said at the Kharkiv SME Day Forum in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

He said that five years ago, 25% of Ukrainian exports went to European markets, and last year 42% of Ukrainian exports went to European markets. This means that Ukraine is economically integrated into the European Union, he said.

According to him, the integration of Ukraine into the European economy will improve the investment attractiveness of the country.

If we can integrate Ukraine into the common market, into the European economy, this will create very positive conditions for investors, for trade and, finally, for creating jobs in Ukraine and in Kharkiv region, the diplomat added.

He noted what he said is the huge potential of Kharkiv region for the development of cooperation with the EU, in particular in the field of innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), energy efficiency, decentralization and health care.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Yulia Svitlychna, said she highly appreciated the level of cooperation between the region and the EU countries and the EU Delegation in Ukraine.

"We have very powerful and dynamic relations with the EU Delegation in Ukraine both in foreign trade issues and in the implementation of humanitarian and economic programs. In 2018, Kharkiv enterprises increased exports to EU countries by 30%. And we have very clear plan for further cooperation," Svitlychna said.

Tags: #eu #investors #ukraine #mingarelli
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:16 09.04.2019
First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

12:49 09.04.2019
Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

12:42 09.04.2019
OPIC to provide $6.4 mln loan to Ukrainian Catholic University

OPIC to provide $6.4 mln loan to Ukrainian Catholic University

11:48 09.04.2019
Over 150 soldiers of elite U.S. airborne division soon to arrive in Ukraine for training Ukrainian soldiers

Over 150 soldiers of elite U.S. airborne division soon to arrive in Ukraine for training Ukrainian soldiers

11:43 09.04.2019
Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

10:19 09.04.2019
Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

10:05 09.04.2019
One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

09:36 09.04.2019
Poroshenko: I will not appoint business partners to important posts

Poroshenko: I will not appoint business partners to important posts

09:29 09.04.2019
Zelensky's representatives discuss fight against corruption, e-government with Estonian ambassador, director of Estonian president office

Zelensky's representatives discuss fight against corruption, e-government with Estonian ambassador, director of Estonian president office

18:36 08.04.2019
One KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Monday-

One KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Monday-

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

Ukrainians buy $77.3 mln more currency from banks than sell in March

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget comes to UAH 25.3 bln in Q1, 2019

LATEST

Ukrainians buy $77.3 mln more currency from banks than sell in March

Cybersecurity risk insurance to be trend in 2019 in Ukraine – EY

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget comes to UAH 25.3 bln in Q1, 2019

Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

Finance ministry approves recruiting companies to select candidates to supervisory boards of Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukreximbank

Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD