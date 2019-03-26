Facts

13:12 26.03.2019

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

The European Union has offered the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Legislative Support of Law Enforcement expert assistance for preparing legislation on illegal enrichment, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

Mingarelli told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday that the delegation had offered its experts to help prepare the respective bill. He said he hoped cooperation with the EU in the area of macro-financial assistance would not suffer.

As reported, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine declared unconstitutional Article 368-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code of Ukraine because its provisions did not comply with the principles of the rule of law and the presumption of innocence.

On February 28, 2019, parliament registered a draft law of the President of Ukraine on amending the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code on liability for illegal enrichment (No. 10110). The bill would require pretrial investigators to establish that assets are legally owned, as well as to prosecute illegal enrichment when there are no signs of abuse of office and bribery.

Several members of parliament submitted bills alternative to the presidential one.

Tags: #illegal_enrichment #verkhovna_rada #ukraine #eu #bills #mingarelli
Interfax-Ukraine
