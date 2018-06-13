Murayev apologizes to Sentsov, but not for his words about 'terrorist'

Nonaligned Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Deputy Yevhen Murayev has published a video in which he apologizes to political prisoner Oleh Sentsov, who is a political prisoner in Russia. Murayev says in the clip that he does not apologize for saying Sentsov "prepared explosions and arson."

In the text accompanying the video Murayev says Sentsov is used for propaganda.

As earlier reported, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) on June 8, 2018 launched criminal proceedings over crimes committed by Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev on charges of treason and deliberately spreading false information about a crime.

"The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has included information in the single register of pretrial investigations on crimes committed by Ukrainian MP Murayev and envisaged by Part 1, Article 111, Part 2, Article 383 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," PGO spokeswoman Larysa Sarhan wrote on her Facebook page.

She noted that the reason for opening criminal proceedings was a remark made by People's Front MP Serhiy Pashynsky from the rostrum of the Ukrainian parliament about Murayev's illegal actions.