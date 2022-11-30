SBU searches Murayev, his associates

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches of the head of the banned pro-Russian Nashi Party, Yevhen Murayev, and his associates, seized cash, weapons and computer equipment.

"SBU employees conducted a series of searches of the head of the banned pro-Russian Nashi Party, Yevhen Murayev. As a result of the investigative and operational actions, cash was seized, including in Russian rubles, weapons, computer equipment and mobile phones, as well as other materials," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to it, the investigative actions took place at the places of residence and in the offices of Murayev and his relatives, as well as at his closest associates' places as part of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SBU recalled in the statement that Murayev is hiding from justice abroad.

"Despite this, SBU employees initiated independent examinations of the politician's statements. Their conclusions indicate the presence in these actions of signs of a crime under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). Namely, in the context of harming the information security of Ukraine," it said.

Also, according to the materials of the SBU investigators, narratives of Russian information propaganda were repeatedly disseminated on air of the Nash television channel controlled by Murayev. Fines were imposed on the TV channel for this, as well as for inciting ethnic and religious hatred.

"All the seized materials have been submitted for examination. Based on their results, further procedural actions will be taken," the SBU said.

The investigative actions were carried out by investigators of the SBU Office in Kyiv and Kyiv region with the operational assistance of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood and with the procedural guidance of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.