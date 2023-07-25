Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified the head of the banned Nashi (Ours) party, MP of Ukraine of the seventh and eight convocations (2012-2019) Yevhen Murayev of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Murayev used the Nash television channel controlled by him to massively disseminate Kremlin narratives in the information space of Ukraine. Thus, he purposefully used his own media resource to manipulate Ukrainian public opinion in the interests of Russia," the SBU said on its website on Tuesday morning.

According to Kyiv prosecutor's office, Murayev was informed of the suspicion in absentia.

The special service said, first of all, this concerned the presentation of distorted information about the internal situation in Ukraine and its perception at the international stage, due to which, at the beginning of February 2022, NSDC sanctions have been imposed against Murayev's television channel.

"After lengthy independent examinations initiated by SBU, the facts of the defendant's criminal activity against the state security of Ukraine have now been finally confirmed. Comprehensive measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crimes. The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison," the service said.

As reported, at the end of November 2022, SBU officers conducted a series of searches at the places of residence and offices of Murayev and his relatives, as well as his closest associates, during which they found cash in Russian rubles, weapons, as well as computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of illegal actions. The searches were carried out as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code. All seized materials were submitted for examination.

Murayev is hiding from justice abroad.