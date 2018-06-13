Cabinet approves resignation of Zhebrivsky from post of Donetsk Regional Administration head

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft presidential decree on the dismissal of head of the Donetsk Regional Military Civil Administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky at his own request.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"They agreed on the act of the president on the dismissal of Zhebrivsky at his own request," Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rosenko told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency after a meeting on Wednesday.