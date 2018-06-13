Facts

12:36 13.06.2018

Cabinet approves resignation of Zhebrivsky from post of Donetsk Regional Administration head

1 min read
Cabinet approves resignation of Zhebrivsky from post of Donetsk Regional Administration head

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft presidential decree on the dismissal of head of the Donetsk Regional Military Civil Administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky at his own request.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"They agreed on the act of the president on the dismissal of Zhebrivsky at his own request," Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rosenko told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency after a meeting on Wednesday.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #donetsk #zhebrivsky
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine starts making one-off payments to prisoners swapped in December 2017 – Gerashchenko

Hrymchak says he could be appointed head of Donetsk regional administration

President receives notice of resignation from Donetsk Regional Administration head, to be considered by Cabinet on Wed – Zhebrivsky

Artillery attack on Ukraine's Talakivka near Mariupol lasts for two hours, no report on civilian casualties yet

Donetsk Filtration Station's work once again halted after attack

OSCE rep notes truce violations near Donetsk water filtration plant in Donbas

Poroshenko states completion of ATO, launch of joint forces operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Bochkovsky files application to got to reinstate him in post of head of State Emergencies Service under court ruling

At least nine houses in Zaitseve damaged by enemy's artillery strike

Government decides to relaunch tender to select members of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

LATEST

CEC needs UAH 36 mln to ensure cyber security of elections in 2019 – CEC head

PGO finishes special investigation into case of six taxmen under ex-minister Klymenko

Murayev apologizes to Sentsov, but not for his words about 'terrorist'

Meetings of TCG's subgroups begin in Minsk

Court allows Odesa Mayor Trukhanov to travel abroad

Klimkin congratulates Macedonia, Greece on reaching agreement

Banned VK social network remains fourth in Internet traffic in Ukraine in May

UN Rapporteur on torture calls on Ukraine to improve situation with prisoners' rights, conditions of their detention

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

I saw that hostilities, humanitarian crisis in eastern Ukraine caused by Russia's intervention - Volker

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD