18:32 25.02.2025

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended postponements of reserved employees until March 31, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We are extending postponements of reserved employees until March 31. Thus, enterprises will have time to confirm their critical status in accordance with the updated criteria, as well as to reserve their personnel," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Tuesday.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers, by Resolution No. 1489 of December 24, automatically extended by one month the reservations from mobilization that were in effect as of December 19 (when the cyberattack on state registers was carried out), but not longer than until February 28, 2025. At the end of January, member companies of the European Business Association (EBA) appealed to the Government of Ukraine with a request to extend the current reservations for two months and move the deadline for updating the criticality to April 30.

Tags: #shmyhal #cabinet_of_ministers

